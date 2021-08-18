Anthony Mackie confirmed to play Captain America in new movie

Anthony Mackie has been confirmed to lead Marvel’s next Capitain America movie.

The actor first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier playing Sam Wilson aka Falcon.

During the course of the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Solider, Wilson assumes the mantle of Captain America after Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers retired.

Mackie has appeared in five different Marvel films in addition to the TV series.

There is no other casting news as yet but it is expected that Sebastian Stan will reprise his role as Bucky Barnes.

Variety also speculate that Wyatt Russell will return from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and that Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who also starred in the series and was last seen in the Black Widow post-credits sequence will join the cast.

The as yet untitled Captain American 4 will be written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson who both worked on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The film, which does not have a release date, is not expected to hit cinemas until 2023 at the earliest and Marvel has already mapped out all of its releases until the end of 2022.

No director has yet been announced.