Captain America fans defend Anthony Mackie from Trump supporters: ‘He is right’

Supporters of Donald Trump are being sent reminders about what Captain America stands for after Anthony Mackie told fans to “chill the f*** out".

Mackie, whose character Sam Wilson assumed the role previously played by Chris Evans at the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, is preparing for his first solo outing as the Marvel hero in Captain America: Brave New World.

The 46-year-old star has however angered Trump supporters when he described the eponymous protagonist as a man with “honour, dignity and integrity,” and that such qualities did not currently represent America. He has since clarified that he is a “proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honour of a lifetime”.

Mackie has further backlash from conservatives after more quotes from his Esquire interview surfaced on social media. The actor shot down speculation that Red Hulk, the alter ego of US president Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford, is a nod towards Donald Trump.

In response, Mackie said: “I hope, as a country, we’re tired of all the political jousting. Let’s just go to the movies and chill the f*** out. We could’ve made this mother****** yellow and it would’ve been a problem."

The discourse around Mackie’s comments has only continued to increase in the days since the interview was published but fans of the character have come to his defence.

open image in gallery Anthony Mackie ( Disney Plus )

Sharing images from the comics and moments from the movies, many fans have pointed out that the character has always been political and represents American ideals, rather than the current state of the country.

One person said: “Everyone in the replies is exposing the fact that they don’t understand the character of Captain America He represents what America SHOULD be through his ideals, but he’s loyal to nothing besides the dream. Anthony fully gets it and I’m so glad he said this”

A second added: “Captain America 2 and 3 were about him directly going against the US government because they made poor choices based on incomplete information. He's not a propaganda-spewing mouthpiece and is in fact the direct opposite. So yeah Anthony Mackie is right.”

Meanwhile, a third fan pointed out: “People mad at this when 2/3 of the Captain America trilogy involves him fighting AGAINST the American government sure is something”

open image in gallery Anthony Mackie as Captain America in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ( Disney Plus )

Meanwhile, Chris Evans disputed that he’s returning for Avengers: Doomsday in 2026. Speaking to Esquire, he said: “That’s not true, though,” said the 43-year-old. “This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years - ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no - happily retired!”