Marvel star Anthony Mackie jokingly called out Tom Holland at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The actor, who has portrayed Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, picked up two awards during the ceremony over the weekend.

He won in the Best Hero category for his role in the Disney+ Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and he and his co-star Sebastian Stan also won Best Duo for their work in the show.

In his acceptance speech, Mackie took a humorous jab at Tom Holland, who has played Spider-Man in two films and will reprise the role for a third one, the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, scheduled for release in December 2021.

“Tom Holland,” Mackie said at the end of his speech, brandishing his trophy. “I’m on your a**, boy. I’m on your a**.”

The line drew laughs, cheers, and claps from the audience.

Mackie and Holland have been in the habit of trading good-natured jokes and teasing each other during their respective media appearances. Mackie’s line came as the latest instalment in their friendly feud.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier began airing on Disney+ in March this year. It’s one of two Marvel series having recently debuted on the streaming service, along with WandaVision. Several more are scheduled, including Loki, scheduled to join the Disney+ catalogue on 9 June.