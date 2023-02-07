Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly has expressed the belief she needs her own standalone Marvel film.

The actor, who shot the fame as Kate Austen in Lost, has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2015’s Ant-Man.

Since then, she has appared in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2020).

Lilly will next be seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which Marvel fans are sharing their verdicts on following its US premiere.

Speaking on the red carpet, Lilly said she feels like an “Avengers senior”, and said she is going to make it known that she would like her character, Hope van Dyne, to have her own MCU film.

“Well, I’m going to make a pitch that I think it might be time for a Hope spin-off... for a Wasp standalone film,” she told Variety.

She added: “Do we agree? Anybody? Going once... going twice.”

Evangeline Lilly at the ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ premiere (Getty Images for Disney)

Talking about how she now feels part of the furniture within the MCU, Lilly said: “When we first came into the universe, it was so established with Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America, and all the original gangsters. And we were just like these new kids on the block who were trying to earn our stripes.

“And now all of a sudden we’re in the center at the launching point of Phase 5, and it feels really cool.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which also stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kathryn Newton, will be released on 17 February.