Anya Taylor-Joy has been criticised for a “problematic” outfit she wore to the Dune 2 premiere on Thursday (15 February).

The Queen’s Gambit actor donned a white floor length gown with a hooded veil reminiscent of a Muslim burka and hijab (headscarf) in the Dior fit.

Taylor-Joy confirmed her place in the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s sequel, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, as she appeared on the red carpet. However, fans were quick to call out the striking look for its similarities to traditional clothing donned by Muslim women.

“They will cosplay as muslim women but never speak up for them”, said one frustrated user on X/Twitter. Another said her decision to wear the outfit was “disgusting”, with many describing it as an example of “Orientalism”.

Orientalism is a theory generated by academic Edward Said to denote the racialised imitation or depiction of aspects of the Eastern world, by artists from Western society.

The theory suggests that Eastern communities are often fetishised as “exotic” and “mysterious” by other communities.

X/Twitter users slammed Taylor-Joy for her outfit (Getty Images)

One user on X/Twitter said the outfit represented double standards, writing: “A white girl wearing it is fashion, a brown or Muslim girl wearing it is oppressed.”

Another said: “So modesty in dressing is only oppressive and backwards when it’s practiced by Muslim women. Got it.”

However, others suggested that the look could be derivative of a number of religions and cultures with one person saying: “Muslim or catholicism?” as some remarked that Taylor-Joy’s look could be likened to a Catholic nun.

There were those who described the hate as “misguided”, with one social media user arguing that there is know way we can know the inspiration behind the dress.

“The hate: understandable, but maybe misguided I think actors had to dress a certain way, so hold the hate till it’s known,” they wrote.

The Queen’s Gambit star is seen in a floor-length gown and hooded veil (Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi)

Zendaya was praised for her cyborg-style outfit styled by Law Roach, the Euphoria star’s long-time friend and collaborator. The 27-year-old actor wore the vintage Thierry Mugler silver bodysuit from its Fall-Winter 1995 archives.

Dune: Part Two stars a number of high-profile actors including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. The movie is based in a sandy landscape reminiscent of the middle east and is based on the novels fantasy novels by Frank Herbert.

Taylor-Joy had long been rumoured to join the star-studded ensemble and confirmed the news in an interview on studio Warner Bros’ TikTok account. “This is a dream come true,” she said. “The books are incredible, but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Zendaya was praised for a futuristic outfit styled by Law Roach (AFP via Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted Taylor-Joy’s representatives for comment.

Dune: Part Two is set to be released in cinemas in the UK on 9 March.