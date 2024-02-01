Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Argylle director Matthew Vaughn has questioned the timing of Milly Alcock’s casting as Supergirl.

On Monday (29 January), Alcock, who played the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, was revealed to have been cast as the character in the forthcoming DC film.

It’s believed that CODA star Emilia Jones and Supergirl voice star Meg Donnelly were both in the running, but Australian actor Alcock won the role in the film, titled, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, after a “costume tryout”.

Vaughn, who is promoting his new spy film Argylle, was extremely complimentary of Alcock, saying that he was “sad” when the actor turned down a film he once offered her.

But the British filmmaker is confused by the timing of the casting considering the film currently has no director attached. At this point, it is only in the planning stages with DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Speaking to BroBible, Vaughn said; “I’m a huge fan of Milly Alcock. Huge fan. Met with her for this other project we’re working on – she turned me down, which was sad. She’s a fabulous actress.

“Then again, I do find it very weird that they haven’t got a director. That surprised me, because you shouldn’t cast a movie –the director should be casting the movie. I don’t understand who cast it if there isn’t a director.”

When asked if he would direct the film, he said he would “consider it”, adding: “Never say never.”

But Vaughn, who directed 2011 film X-Men; First Class, did reveal he was approached about directing The Flash, but turned it down as he wanted his “own, new superhero” as opposed to the one played by Ezra Miller.

Supergirl is now expected to make her debut in the forthcoming Superman film, which is titled Superman: Legacy and will star David Corenswet in the lead role. Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult has been cast as the film’s villa, Lex Luthor.

‘House of the Dragon’ actor Milly Alcock has been cast as Supergirl (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The film, which will be directed by Gunn, is scheduled to be released on 11 July 2025.

Vaughn’s spy action comedy Argylle, starring Henry Cavill, is in cinemas on Friday (2 February).