Armie Hammer has reportedly checked into a treatment centre.

According to Vanity Fair, who broke the story, the embattled Call Me by Your Name actor is seeking help for “drug, alcohol and sex issues” at a treatment centre near Orlando, Florida.

“Hammer checked into the facility on Monday, 31 May, with the support of [ex-wife Elizabeth] Chambers and his family, and has been in treatment for over a week,” the outlet’s sources claim.

The Independent has contacted Hammer’s lawyer for comment.

“Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life – and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen,” a friend of the actor told Vanity Fair. “But that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.”

A family friend also confirmed that the actor “is committed to getting healthy and having custody of his kids,” adding, “This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well being.”

The actor is currently facing a rape allegation, which he denies. Earlier in the year, a woman identified as Effie publicly accused Hammer of raping and abusing her, which his attorney denied, calling the assertions “patently untrue”.

In March, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it was investigating Hammer as part of a probe into alleged sexual assault.

Hammer was dropped by a number of upcoming film and TV projects, including the Cold War thriller Billion Dollar Spy, Broadway play The Minutes and forthcoming Paramount Plus series The Offer.

In January, the actor stepped back from his role opposite Jennifer Lopez in the film Shotgun Wedding after messages allegedly sent by him surfaced online. At the time, Hammer described the claims as “bulls***”.