Is Robert Downey Jr returning to MCU? Marvel fans think so following Armor Wars announcement

Fans are convinced the studio has something big up its sleeve

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 30 September 2022 08:02
Comments
Avengers: Endgame - Trailer

Marvel sleuths are trying to work out why a forthcoming MCU TV show is being turned into a movie.

It was recently revealed that Armor Wars, a series that was announced in 2020, will instead be developed as a feature film, meaning it will get the full theatrical treatment.

According to a Marvel source, as highlighted by The Direct, this decision was inspired so as to ensure “the story is told the right way”.

Fans know that Marvel must have something big up its sleeve to promote the Don Cheadle-starring project to film status, especially considering it has a bursting roster ahead what with its many sequels and its Fantastic Four and X-Men introduction.

The conclusion that people are jumping to is that the film could feature the return of Marvel’s biggest star: Robert Downey Jr.

Downey Jr played Iron Man from his debut standalone film in 2008 up until the character’s death in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

However, as opposed to a physical return, fans are theorising that the character could come back as AI, in a similar style to Paul Bettany’s pre-Vision role, JARVIS.

Find some theories related to the Armor Wars news below.

Downey Jr’s involvement would certainly elevate what was set to be another Marvel TV show to film status, and would give the project some pulling power at the box office.

It is also believed that the actor’s possible return as AI in a future Marvel project was teased with the reveal that he had filmed a hologram goodbye message accessible through Iron Man’s helmet.

Also, if the character was going to return, it would likely be in a film starring Cheadle, considering the character James Rhodes was Iron Man’s best friend.

