Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly been involved in a “multi-car” accident which saw his vehicle flip onto the top of another car.

According to a report in US outlet TMZ, another driver, a woman, was “badly injured” in the crash, and is currently being treated in hospital.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon (21 January) in Los Angeles, around a mile from the Terminator star’s home.

Schwarzenegger’s car, a Yukon SUV, collided with a red Prius at roughly 5pm local time.

The vehicle then began to roll onto the top of the Prius, and continued to roll onto another car, a Porsche Cayenne.

It is said that Schwarzenegger is “deeply concerned about the injured woman” and “wants to personally check up on her”, after she was seen bleeding heavily from her head.

“There was a collision about 4.35pm on Sunset and Allenford Avenue,” a spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to PA. “It was a four vehicle traffic collision [and] fire departments and paramedics transported one female to a local hospital with an abrasion to her head.

“Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected as a factor in this and all parties remained at the scene.”

A full investigation into the incident is being conducted by authorities.

The Independent has contacted Schwarzenegger’s representative for comment.