Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver ‘officially divorce’ after 10-year separation

Couple have been estranged since 2011

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 29 December 2021 14:50
Comments
: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver finalize their divorce after 10 years: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have reportedly divorced officially following a decade-long separation.

The Terminator star and former governor of California has been estranged from his wife since 2011, after it was claimed that Schwarzenegger had fathered a child with the family’s housekeeper.

TMZ reports that a sitting Los Angeles judge entered the divorce into the court system on Tuesday (28 December).

According to the report, the terms of the divorce were finalised earlier this month via a private judge, but the papers had needed to be formally submitted by a sitting judge.

The divorce has reportedly taken so long to complete in part due to the couple’s substantial net worth, estimated to be in the realm of $400m (roughly £300m).

Recommended

Schwarzenegger and Shriver, a journalist, shared four children together: Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24.

Joseph Baena was born to the couple’s former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, back in 1997, days after Shriver had given birth to their fourth child.

Schwarzenegger was reportedly unaware that Baena was his biological son for a number of years.

Baena has recently embarked on an acting career of his own, and is also a bodybuilder. He currently has five forthcoming projects to his name on IMDB, including Lava, which is said to be the first film to be fully funded with cryptocurrency.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in