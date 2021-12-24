Arnold Schwarzenegger “celebrated Christmas early” as he visited the homes he helped have built for 25 military veterans.

In a post shared on Instagram on Thursday (23 December), the Terminator star was seen in photos greeting some of the veterans and stopping to take selfies with them.

“Today, I celebrated Christmas early,” he wrote. “The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.

“I want to thank @villageforvets for arranging the homes and being a fantastic partner, @secvetaffairs, @amvetshq and everyone who worked with us and made this possible. We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem.”

One commenter wrote: “Now this is what Christmas is about, giving from heart and with care, compassion, dignity and respect! TY Sir, salute.”

“You are a hero and champion of the people,” another commented.