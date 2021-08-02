Ashley Judd has revealed that she is walking again nearly six months after coming close to losing her leg in an accident.

In February, the Kiss the Girls actor was hospitalised after sustaining “catastrophic injuries” during a rainforest excursion in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Her leg was found to have shattered in four places, with Judd commenting that she would have likely died from internal bleeding or lost her leg without the “Congolese brothers and sisters” who had looked after her.

On Sunday (1 August), Judd shared a series of videos and photos to Instagram as she hiked in the Swiss National Park in Zernez for an hour, showing the progress that had been made since her accident.

“Dear Friends, It is with reverence and quiet awe I offer this update,” she wrote. “Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion!

“Stepping in, I felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit. My leg and foot, worked beautifully. I walked up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently and came down carefully and easily.”

She continued: “The next day, I walked again on a high Alp in #Ticino, working hard and feeling how much I stamina I have to rebuild. This is the road ahead. But I am up to the daily tasks, as I am even carrying firewood into our Alpine hut!”

Thanking her doctors for their progress, Judd highlighted one slide which included a video of her foot moving while she was outside.

“The video of my foot moving is unheard of. We expected my foot – if ever – to *begin* to move in one year. In four months to the day, she went blew us all away. Now, after crying while trying to spell the ABCs with a paralysed foot…. well, you see!” she wrote.

“My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies. We have come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead.”