Emily in Paris star Ashley Park hospitalised with critical septic shock

Ashley Park has revealed that she spent a week in intensive care being treated for critical septic shock.

The 32-year-old Emily in Paris and Joy Ride star explained that the infection first began with a case of tonsillitis.

On her personal Instagram page, Park posted images of herself in hospital along with the caption: “As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful.

“While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

Park also confirmed her relationship with Paul Forman, who joined the cast of Emily in Paris in the hit Netflix show’s third season. Park movingly thanked the French-English actor for his support.

“Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this,” Park wrote.

“You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

She also extended her thanks and gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for her, as well as the staff of the Joali Being resort in the Maldives.

“I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support,” Park wrote.

“Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are).

“I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst.

“Thanks for reading this. Im sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay.”

In the comments below Park’s post, her Emily in Paris costar Lily Collins wrote: “I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and being there for every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both.”