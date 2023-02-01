Ashton Kutcher explains why he was angry about ex-wife Demi Moore’s memoir

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ashton Kutcher has revealed why he was angry after his ex-wife Demi Moore released her memoir.

The actor, who is now married to Mila Kunis, said he was frustrated with the timing of the book.

This was due to the fact he had “finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and Mila and my life and my family”.

Moore released Inside Out in September 2019.

In it, she shared personal stories about her relationship with the actor, which started when he was 25. Moore was in her 40s at the time.

“I was f***ing pissed,” Butterfly Effect actor Kutcher said of the book in a new interview with Esquire.

He added that “the next day”, following its release, members of the media “were at my kids’ school”.

Despite his anger at the time, he maintains that he has no “hard feelings” for Moore, whom he divorced in 2013.

After marrying the Ghost star, he became stepfather to the three children she shares with Bruce Willis: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

“I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an eight-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old,” he said in the interview.

Ashton Kutcher was angry when Demi Moore released a memoir in 2019 (Getty Images)

Kutcher married Kunis in 2013. They have two children together: Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, six.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor addressed the rape allegations made against his former That '70s Show and The Ranch co-star Danny Masterson.

Kutcher will next be seen alongside Reese Witherspoon in romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, will be released on Netflix on 10 February.