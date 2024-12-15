Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

British film director Asif Kapadia, who won an Oscar for his 2015 Amy Winehouse documentary, has revealed that he spent a decade on a US “watch list” after a taxi driver reported him to the authorities.

Kapadia, 52, is back with a new sci-fi film 2073, and in an interview to promote the film he spoke about being profiled back in the 2000s, after 9/11, while travelling home to the UK from New York.

“There’s a beautiful, gorgeous sunset over Manhattan,” he told The Observer. “I’m in a limo being taken to the airport. And I was taking photos of Manhattan because I was driving over Brooklyn Bridge and it’s just all so cinematic and I became subconsciously aware of the driver watching me in the rear view mirror.”

When he got to the airport, he was relaxing in the Virgin lounge and heard his name being called out.

He recalled: “I thought: ‘Have I left a bag or something?’ But then five or six people come: homeland security. And they stop me in the lounge in front of everyone, the only person of colour in there, and empty out my bag, and they say: ‘Someone’s reported you. You’ve been acting suspicious.’ And it’s like: ‘Who are you? Why are you here? What were you doing?’”

In the end, Kapadia was allowed to travel that day, but for a decade afterwards he was on a watch list, and would be stopped and interviewed every time he tried to travel to the US.

“I started realising that every time I show my boarding pass, instead of a green light going off, a red light goes off, and then you have to be taken somewhere for an interview.”

At one point, when he was making a movie, Universal Studios had to give him a letter to show to authorities to say: “Asif is working on this project for us.”

He said he got used to “being watched and paranoid”.

( Getty Images for Universal Pictu )

Kapadia is also known for making the documentaries Senna and Diego Maradona.

His new feature film is a mixture of drama and documentary, and is set in “New San Francisco” in the aftermath of a mysterious catastrophe.

2073 opens in UK cinemas on 1 January.