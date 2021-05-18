Fans have celebrated the news that Attack the Block is returning for a surprise sequel 10 years after it was first released.

Released in May 2011, the British film followed a group of teenagers forced to fight off aliens who attack their council estate. The critically acclaimed film starred John Boyega (in his debut) and Doctor Who lead Jodie Whittaker and was written and directed by Joe Cornish.

One week after the film marked its 10th anniversary, it was announced on Monday (17 May) that Attack the Block 2 was on its way, with Cornish writing and directing once more.

Boyega would be reprising the role of gang leader Moses, as well as co-producing the film.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the Star Wars actor wrote: “Yes Attack the Block 2 is happening! Yes I’ll be starring and producing! Yes I’m bloody excited ! London VS them tings.”

He continued on his Instagram Story: “Can’t wait to see the mandem go up against an alien invasion. Epic ideas brewing!”

While the original film was set in a fictional estate in Brixton, Boyega appeared to suggest that Attack the Block 2 would be set in south-east London, writing: “Our Nigerian aunties from Peckham are about to get active in this one.”

Fans of Attack the Block were thrilled by the announcement, with podcaster Scott Wampler tweeting: “This is, without hesitation, the best news I have heard in literal years.”

Another fan wrote: “WE’RE GETTING A SEQUEL TO ATTACK THE BLOCK!!!!”

“ATTACK THE BLOCK is one of my favourite movies and I am psyched they are making a sequel, end tweet,” one commenter tweeted.