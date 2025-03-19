Aubrey Plaza separated from husband Jeff Baena in the months before he died by suicide
Baena was found dead at his home in January
Aubrey Plaza was separated from husband Jeff Baena in the months before his death, according to a report.
A new report from the Los Angeles medical examiner revealed the couple had been separated since September 2024.
“According to the reported information, the decedent Jeffrey Baena is a 47-year-old Caucasian male,” the medical examiner wrote in the synopsis of an investigative summary report, which was obtained by Us Weekly. “He was experiencing recent marital difficulties and was separated from his wife since September 2024.”
Baena was found January 3 in his Los Angeles, California home.
If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you
