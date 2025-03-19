Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aubrey Plaza was separated from husband Jeff Baena in the months before his death, according to a report.

A new report from the Los Angeles medical examiner revealed the couple had been separated since September 2024.

“According to the reported information, the decedent Jeffrey Baena is a 47-year-old Caucasian male,” the medical examiner wrote in the synopsis of an investigative summary report, which was obtained by Us Weekly. “He was experiencing recent marital difficulties and was separated from his wife since September 2024.”

Baena was found January 3 in his Los Angeles, California home.

Aubrey Plaza had reportedly separated from her husband months before his death by suicide

