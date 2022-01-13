Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe has revealed that she’s “attracted to people”, and not any particular gender.

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, when a fan asked 22-year-old Phillippe whether she likes girls or boys, the model and influencer responded by saying: “I’m attracted to… people!”

She added: “Gender is whatever.”

Phillippe also posted a selfie with her response in which she smiled while wearing blue eye shadow, eyeliner, and pink highlights.

She has been dating fellow UC Berkeley student Owen Mahoney for two years.

Phillippe, who featured in the campaigns for Beyoncé’s new Adidas x Ivy Park collection, is the eldest child of Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, and a big sister to 18-year old Deacon Reese Phillippe.

( avaphillippe/Instagram)

In November, the Legally Blonde star spoke with InStyle about her children.

She admitted that it was an “odd situation” having her kids grow up famous, which differs from her own experience.

“It’s an odd situation because I didn’t grow up famous. So [Ava is] living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons,” Witherspoon said. “We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate.

“Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world,” she added. “She’s studying and learning and trying to find herself. It’s a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path.”