Avatar: The Way of Water has become the fourth biggest film of all time

Avatar: The Way of Water has overtaken a Star Wars film to become the fourth biggest film of all time.

The sequel, which was released on 16 December, has swiftly risen up the top 10 after continuing to top the weekly box office around the world.

Having already trounced takings amassed by films including Jurassic World and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avatar 2 has now succeeded Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

It currently sits in fourth place with $2.074bn (£1.672n), and will sail past Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $2.068bn (£1.667bn) in the next few days.

The next film in its sights will be director James Cameron’s very own Titanic, which sits in third place with $2.187bn (£1.766bn).

However, the 1997 film, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, will extend that amount thanks to a 25th anniversay re-release in February.

The Way of Water also has quite a way to go to beat second place Avengers: Endgame ($2.797bn/£2.259bn) as well as Cameron’s first Avatar film, which is number one with $2.92bn (£2.35bn)

Regardless, for someone who was unsure whether Avatar would make its money back, Cameron can now say he has directed three of the five biggest films of all time.