James Cameron is worried nobody will watch his four Avatar sequels.

The first Avatar was released in 2009 and swiftly became the highest-grossing film of all time.

Its crown was snatched away by Avengers: Endgame in 2019, with Cameron doffing his cap to the Marvel film for earning the feat.

Cameron has been hard at work on four Avatar sequels, which have faced extensive delays over the past decade.

The combined budget of all four films was reportedly set at $1bn (£753m).

The first sequel is set to be released in December 2022 – however, the Titanic director has revealed one big worry.

“The big issue is: are we going to make any damn money?” Cameron told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview.

“Big, expensive films have got to make a lot of money,” he continued. “We’re in a new world post-COVID, post-streaming. “Maybe those [box office] numbers will never be seen again. Who knows? It's all a big roll of the dice."

James Cameron is worried his ‘Avatar’ sequels won’t make any money (20th Century Film)

Avatar 2 will be set 14 years after the original and will stars original cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Edie Falco and Cliff Curtis.

The film will be released on 16 December 2022 with new sequels arriving each year until 2025.