James Cameron reveals why he threw out Avatar 2 script after a year of writing
‘I wrote an entire script for the sequel, read it and realised that it did not get to level three. Boom. Start over,’ director said
James Cameron has revealed that a full screenplay for Avatar 2 was tossed out because he wasn’t happy with it, despite it taking a year to write.
Avatar: The Way of Water comes 13 years after the record-breaking original grossed nearly $2.85bn (£2.5bn) and is set for release in December.
“When I sat down with my writers to start Avatar 2, I said we cannot do the next one until we understand why the first one did so well,” Cameron told The Times in a new interview. “We must crack the code of what the hell happened.”
What were the conclusions of his team’s research? “Well, all films work on different levels. The first is surface, which is character, problem and resolution. The second is thematic. What is the movie trying to say? But Avatar also works on a third level, the subconscious,” the director explained.
“I wrote an entire script for the sequel, read it and realised that it did not get to level three. Boom. Start over. That took a year.”
Asked if spending years on scripts just to can them was the reason why audiences had had to wait 13 years for a sequel, Cameron replied: “Well, I was also off doing deep-ocean exploration for a while.”
Avatar 2 was quickly branded “the most insanely complicated movie ever made” after footage of the film was released in August.
Liam O’Donnell, who is a writer-director, tweeted: “Just the amount of data they captured... Underwater performance capture with 15 cameras. 2 cams on every actor’s face capture. Underwater reference capture for fully CG creatures. Oh yeah and infrared depth capture to place CG characters in the live action footage.”
Kate Winslet, who stars in the sequel alongside Sigourney Weaver and Sam Worthington, previously revealed that she beat Tom Cruise’s record for underwater filming, holding her breath for seven minutes and 14 seconds.
Avatar: The Way of Water is out in cinemas 16 December.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies