The first footage from Avatar 2 has seriously impressed viewers at CinemaCon.

James Cameron presented the first look at the new film via video link at the Las Vegas event, which also confirmed the long-awaited sequel’s title – Avatar: The Way of Water.

He told the crowd that he “set out to test the limits of what cinema can do” with the film.

The film, which will come 13 years after the original was released, will be presented in 3D, with attendees being handed out special glasses to wear before being shown the footage.

Producer Jon Landau revealed that the footage will be shown “exclusively in theatres” ahead of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness when it’s released in the US on Friday (5 May). It will be released online the week after.

“We need to make sure [audiences] have an experience they can’t get anywhere else,” he said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the teaser trailer shows returning characters Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), new shots of Pandora and new “whale-like creatures”.

Jake and Neytiri’s family will also feature, with Jake stating at one stage: “I know one thing: wherever we go, this family is our fortress.”

‘Avatar 2’ footage debuted at CinemaCon (Disney)

Reaction to the teaser has been extremely positive, with Geoff Knightley writing: “Cameron does it again!!” Others suggested that those questioning whether the world needs more Avatar films will be quietened by the “impressive” teaser.

Erik Davis added: “The first footage was STUNNING.”

The film and its three additional sequels will be released annually on 16 December.