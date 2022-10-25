James Cameron calls out Marvel and DC characters: ‘That’s not the way to make movies’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Cameron has criticised Marvel and DC characters.

The Avatar director has said that his forthcoming sequel, which will take place 15 years after the original, will show Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) becoming more mature.

Cameron said that characters in Marvel and DC Comics films are not afforded the same complexity.

“Zoe and Sam now play parents, 15 years later,” said the director. “In the first movie, Sam’s character leaps off his flying creature and essentially changes the course of history as a result of this crazy, almost suicidal leap of faith. And Zoe’s character leaps off a limb and assumes there’s going to be some nice big leaves down there that can cushion her fall.

“But when you’re a parent, you don’t think that way. So for me, as a parent of five kids, I’m saying, ‘What happens when those characters mature and realise that they have a responsibility outside their own survival?’”

Cameron continued: “When I look at these big, spectacular films – I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC – it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t.

“They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.”

A number of scenes in the Avatar sequel – titled The Way of Water – are shot underwater, with the cast holding their breath in large water tanks.

When asked why he chose to shoot underwater rather than using CGI technology as in films such as DC’s Aquaman or Disney’s forthcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, Cameron said: “Oh, I don’t know. Maybe that it looks good?

“Come on! You want it to look like the people are underwater, so they need to be underwater.”

(Jason Momoa / Instagram)

“It’s not some gigantic leap – if you were making a western, you’d be out learning how to ride a horse. I knew Sam [Worthington] was a surfer, but Sigourney [Weaver] and Zoe [Saldaña] and the others weren’t particularly ocean-oriented folks. So I was very specific about what would be required, and we got the world’s best breath-hold specialists to talk them through it.”

Weaver recently spoke about being cast as a 14-year-old girl in the sequel.

Avatar: The Way of Water is slated for a theatrical release on 16 December.