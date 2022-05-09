The trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has finally been released online.

The first look at James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to his 2009 film Avatar debuted last week before screenings of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

On Monday (9 May), it was finally released online to fans’ delight.

The trailer, which features little dialogue, returns viewers to the magical world of Pandora.

In the final moments, a voice can be heard saying: “I know one thing. Wherever we go, this family is our fortress.”

The plot description reads: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

You can read The Indepedent’s full review of the trailer here.

Avatar: The Way of Water is out in cinemas on 16 December.