Full-length ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer is on its way

Avatar: The Way of Water trailer – James Cameron is finally ready to unveil return to Pandora
It’s been 13 long years – but it’s time to go back
James Cameron is finally unveiling Avatar 2.
A brand new full-length trailer is set to be released for the movie sequel, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, on Wednesday (2 November) during Good Morning America.
It will showcase the world of Pandora as well as returning Na’avi characters played by Sam Worthington and Zoë Saldaña. The trailer follows the initial teaser, which was released back in May.
Avatar: The Way of Water, which, as the title suggests, is mostly set underwater, was recently hyped us as being “the most insanely complicated movie” ever made.
As was noted by writer-director Liam O’Donnell, Cameron’s filmmaking process included the usage of 15 cameras, two of which were focused on every actor’s face, as well the use of underwater performance capture and “infrared depth capture to place CG characters in live-action footage”.
The film’s cast, including Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet, as well as crew members, were trained to breathe for two to three minutes underwater in order to shoot many of the film’s scenes.
It was reported last week that the film’s runtime will be three hours, 12 minutes, which is more than 30 minutes longer than the first Avatar film.
The Way of Water is the first of four planned Avatar sequels that Cameron will release every other year until 2028. It will be released in cinemas – in 3D – on 16 December.
20th Century Studios annoucned the trailer’s release, which will arrive imminently in the UK. Watch this space.
