Liveupdated1667392435

Avatar: The Way of Water trailer – James Cameron unveils return to Pandora, 13 years on

It’s been a while – but the wait is finally over

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 02 November 2022 12:33
Avatar: The Way of Water teaser trailer drops online

James Cameron has finally unveiled the first full look at Avatar 2.

A brand new full-length trailer was released for the movie sequel, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, on Wednesday (2 November) after premiering on Good Morning America.

It showcases the world of Pandora as well as returning Na’avi characters played by Sam Worthington and Zoë Saldaña. The trailer follows the initial teaser, which was released back in May.

Avatar: The Way of Water, which, as the title suggests, is mostly set underwater, was recently hyped us as being “the most insanely complicated movie” ever made.

As was noted by writer-director Liam O’Donnell, Cameron’s filmmaking process included the usage of 15 cameras, two of which were focused on every actor’s face, as well the use of underwater performance capture and “infrared depth capture to place CG characters in live-action footage”.

The film’s cast, including Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet, as well as crew members, were trained to breathe for two to three minutes underwater in order to shoot many of the film’s scenes.

It was reported last week that the film’s runtime will be three hours, 12 minutes, which is more than 30 minutes longer than the first Avatar film.

The Way of Water is the first of four planned Avatar sequels that Cameron will release every other year until 2028. It will be released in cinemas – in 3D – on 16 December.

Full-length ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer is on its way

(20th Century Studios)

20th Century Studios announced the trailer’s release.

1667392435

In a mirror image from the first film, Jake can be seen teaching his son how to fire an arrow.

(20th Century Studios)
Jacob Stolworthy2 November 2022 12:33
1667392311

The trailer is out – and it looks... rather breathtaking.

Jacob Stolworthy2 November 2022 12:31
1667391018

Fun fact: Zoë Saldaña’s box office stock is set to massively rise with Avatar: The Way of Water.

She is currently the eighth most bankable actor of all time, behind stars including fellow Avengers cast members Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L Jackson.

It’s feasible that, following the box office success of the sequel, she’ll surpass Chris Evans Tom Cruise and Chris Pratt.

Zoë Saldaña is one of the most bankable actors of all time

(Invision)
Jacob Stolworthy2 November 2022 12:10
1667390898

Sigourney Weaver will be BACK in the new film – but playing a different character.

That character will be Kiri, the adopted daughter of Jake and Neytiri.

Yes, really.

Sigourney Weaver in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

(20th Century Studios)
Jacob Stolworthy2 November 2022 12:08
1667390238

The trailer is being released during the latest episopde of Good Morning America, which airs between 7-11am EST, which is 11-1pm GMT – so, considering it’s now noon, expect it to roll in very soon.

Jacob Stolworthy2 November 2022 11:57
1667389818

Sam Worthington and Zoë Saldaña will return as main characters Jake and Neytiri.

This time around, they’ll have four Na’avi children.

Sam Worthington and Zoë Saldaña in ‘Avatar’

(20th Century Studios)
Jacob Stolworthy2 November 2022 11:50
1667388918

It’s been 13 years since the first film was released. Since then, it’s become the highest-grossing film of all time, so you could say the sequel is fairly anticipated.

Jacob Stolworthy2 November 2022 11:35
1667387742

It’s official – the first full-length trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water is being released today (2 November).

Jacob Stolworthy2 November 2022 11:15

