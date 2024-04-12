Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Could the Avengers be returning? A possible reunion has been teased in a forthcoming new Marvel film.

On Thursday (11 April), after the release of a first look at Gladiator II, Las Vegas event CinemaCon welcomed Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige to present footage from forthcoming film Captain America: Brave New World.

The film, following on from the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, sees Anthony Mackie succeed Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers as Captain America following his departure from the franchise.

Brave New World also marks Harrison Ford’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He will star in the recast role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who was originally played by the late William Hurt in Avengers: Endgame.

CinemaCon is an event attended by cinema exhibitors around the world, designed to show off the films set to be released in the next year.

In the first Captain America: Brave New World footage, Ross, who is the MCU’s US president, could be seen being saved from a group of assassins, after which the character tells Wilson something that will get Marvel fans quite hyped: “I want Captain America to help me rebuild the Avengers.”

At one stage in the footage, Ross also harshly snipes at Wilson: “You’re not Steve Rogers,” to which he replies: “You’re right, I’m not.”

Danny Ramirez and Shira Haas also star in the film, directed by The Cloverfield Paradox’s Julius Onah. Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson, meanwhile, will reprise their roles from 2008 film The Incredible Hulk.

Variety reports that Feige described Captain America: Brave New World as “another fast-paced, relatively grounded action thriller” that features “no aliens”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The film, which originally had the subtitle New World Order, is set to be released on 14 February 2025.

Anthony Mackie in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ ( Marvel Studios )

The only Marvel Cinematic Universe film set for a 2024 release is a third Deadpool film, titled Deadpool and Wolverine, which will arrive in cinemas on 26 July.