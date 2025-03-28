Every MCU actor that has not been cast in Avengers: Doomsday
Tom Holland, Ryan Reynolds and Brie Larson have not been confirmed for the film
The official cast has been announced for Avengers: Doomsday, with numerous big stars returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and several others making their debuts.
Among the major names confirmed during the five-and-a-half-hour stream were Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Tom Hiddleston, Florence Pugh and Paul Rudd.
The biggest surprise was the announcement that many X-Men actors will be debuting in the MCU for the first time, having previously played their respective characters in the 20th Century Fox-produced movies in the 2000s.
Those names include Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn and Alan Cumming. Patrick Stewart and Channing Tatum have also been cast after previously making cameos in MCU films.
While fans will already be theorising about what will happen in the movie, it’s worth noting that many Marvel actors expected to show up were not confirmed for the film.
We’ve compiled an extensive list of active characters and actors from various MCU films and television shows that currently aren’t in the next Avengers movie. This does not include individuals like Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, whose status remains ambiguous, or “retired” characters like Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers.
Every MCU actor not cast in Avengers: Doomsday:
Tom Holland - Spider-Man/Peter Parker
Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool/Wade Wilson
Hugh Jackman - Wolverine/Logan
Mark Ruffalo - Hulk/Bruce Banner
Tatiana Maslany - She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters
Evangeline Lily - Wasp/Hope Van Dyne
Oscar Isaac - Moon Knight/Marc Spector
Benedict Cumberbatch - Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange
Charlize Theron - Clea
Xochitl Gomez- America Chavez
Don Cheadle - War Machine/James Rhodes
Brie Larson - Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers
Jeremy Renner - Hawkeye/Clint Barton
Benedict Wong - Wong
Will Poulter - Adam Warlock
Chris Pratt - Starlord/Peter Quill
Vin Diesel - Groot
Zoe Saldana - Gamora
Dave Bautista - Drax
Pom Klementieff - Mantis
Karen Gillan - Nebula
Danai Gurira - Okoye
Iman Vellani - Ms Marvel/Kamala Khan
Hailee Steinfeld - Kate Bishop
Samuel L Jackson - Nick Fury
Emilia Clarke - G'iah
Ben Mendelsohn - Talos
Teyonah Parris - Monica Rambeau
Tessa Thompson - Valkyrie
Gemma Chan - Sersi
Angelina Jolie - Thena
Kit Harington - Black Knight/Dane Whitman
Kumail Nanjiani - Kingo
Brian Tyree Henry - Phastos
Lia McHugh - Sprite
Barry Keoghan - Druig
Lauren Ridloff - Makkari
Harry Styles - Eros
Charlie Cox - Daredevil/Matt Murdock
Vincent D'Onofrio - Kingpin/Wilson Fisk
Jon Bernthal - The Punisher/Frank Castle
Rachel Weisz - Melina
Gwyneth Paltrow - Pepper Potts
Kat Dennings - Darcy Lewis
Martin Freeman - Everett K Ross
Michael Douglas - Hank Pym
Michelle Pfeiffer - Janet Van Dyne
Olga Kurylenko - Taskmaster/Antonia Dreykov
Julia Louis Dreyfus - Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
Tim Blake Nelson - The Leader/Samuel Sterns
Harrison Ford - Red Hulk/Thaddeus Ross
As this is the MCU, there is a chance that some of these characters could still turn up in cameos or a post-credits scene.
There is also a strong possibility that many of these actors will appear in the sixth Avengers film Secret Wars, which is due for release in 2027.
Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments