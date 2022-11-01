Avengers: Infinity War – the ‘mistake’ Marvel fans deemed ‘biggest’ to date
But was it intentional?
Avengers: Infinity War featured a “mistake” that film fans once deemed Marvel’s “biggest” to date.
The blockbuster was released in 2018, and earned acclaim from critics and audiences.
Directed by the Russo brothers, the film follows the Avengers’s attempts to stop Thanos from collecting the six all-powerful Infinity Stones as part of his bid to destroy half of all life in the universe.
It seems, though, that the directors and writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, forgot a plot point that occured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s past.
The scene in question includes the characters Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) and Thanos (Josh Brolin).
After handing the Tesseract to Thanos, who already has the Power Stone, Maw says: "My humble personage bows before your grandeur.
“No other being has ever had the might – nay, the nobility – to wield not one, but two Infinity Stones.”
Over the years, fans have called this error the “biggest” to have featured in the MCU.
Fans were quick to point out that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) actually possessed two Infinity Stones in 2012’s Avengers Assemble – a fact that both Maw and Thanos would know about.
However, the film’s writers were defended on Reddit, with one fan arguing that, while Loki had the Stones, he did not “wield them in their real form”.
Others suggested that Maw was making an assumption regarding the fact that nobody else in the MCU’s history had two Stones at any one time.
