An eagle-eyed fan of Avengers: Infinity War has spotted an apparent slip-up with the digital effects in a key emotional scene.

The 2018 Marvel movie was one of the final films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Infinity Saga”, and ended with a number of major characters, including Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) being “snapped” into non-existence by the saga’s villain Thanos (Josh Brolin).

A scene in which Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) cradles Peter Parker (Holland) in his arms while the young superhero disappears into dust, is often cited by fans as being among the most moving in the franchise.

However, a clip circulating on X/Twitter highlights one distracting element of the scene that viewers have complained they “can’t unsee”.

The issue concerns Tony’s hand, which becomes stiff and unmoving partway through the scene, and appears to become a still image as it descends out of frame.

Sharing the clip, YouTuber @Madvocate wrote: “When getting this clip, I couldn’t help but notice how stiff Tony gets after a certain point. Including his hand, which funnily becomes a png that’s obviously translated out of frame. I can’t unsee it now, so neither can you.”

“Why’d you have to ruin it man,” one person wrote, while another commented: “It’s like they hit the select tool and dragged it.”

“Wow Now I don’t feel good either Mr Stark,” joked someone else, riffing on the famous line uttered by Holland’s character in the film.

Tom Holland in ‘Avengers: Infinity War' ( Marvel Studios )

Another simply wrote: “RUINED!”

The tweet went viral on social media, with the video racking up more than 1.5 million views.

As the X user noted in the comments, however, the blunder is exacerbated by a change in aspect ratio. “The widescreen version has the benefit of half of it being cut off,” he wrote.

The film was originally released in widescreen format for home viewing. However, an IMAX version of Avengers: Infinity War is available to stream on Disney Plus. This taller version means that you are able to see footage at the top and bottom of the frame that would have previously not been visible.

Avengers: Infinity War is available to stream now on Disney Plus.

Holland recently gave fans an update on the progress of the MCU’s fourth Spider-Man film, following on from the record-breaking crossover film Spider-Man: No Way Home.