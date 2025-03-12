Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ayo Edebiri recalled receiving the “most insane death threats and racial slurs” after Elon Musk spread misinformation about her supposed role in a “fake reboot” of the Pirates of the Caribbean.

Last February, Musk reshared a post on X that falsely claimed Disney was considering 29-year-old Edebiri as a replacement for Johnny Depp in the franchise’s upcoming Pirates 6 movie.

“Disney sucks,” the X owner and tech billionaire captioned the since-deleted post.

“Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man,” Edebiri wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Sharing a screenshot of Musk’s original tweet, she added: “LMAO. So not only is he double s**g h**l-ing fascist, he’s an idiot but anyway. Life is, of course, a gift.”

The Independent has contacted Musk’s representative for comment.

open image in gallery Ayo Edebiri called Elon Musk an ‘idiot,’ after spreading a rumor that she was going to be named as the new Jack Sparrow. ( Ayo Edebiri / Instagram )

Disney announced in late 2019 that it would be moving forward in developing a script for a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot. At the time, it hadn’t formally been announced whether Depp, who led the first five movies, would be attached to the new project.

However, in 2022, during his infamous defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp testified that her statements in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — implying he had abused her — had hurt his career. He claimed that he had been dropped from Pirates six days after the op-ed was published.

open image in gallery Ayo Edebiri said she received 'insane death threats' after Elon Musk spread misinformation about her ( Getty Images )

Depp ultimately walked away victorious, with the jury ordering Heard to pay him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard was also awarded $2 million in punitive damages in her countersuit against Depp.

Amid the trial, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer told The Times that, at the moment, Disney had no plans of bringing Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow. He did, however, add that “the future is yet to be decided.”

Still, there has been no update about whether Disney has changed its stance on Depp’s exclusion from the forthcoming reboot, despite Bruckheimer’s personal preference to bring Depp back.

“It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it,” Bruckheimer told Entertainment Weekly in 2024. “I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist and he’s a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page, that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow.”