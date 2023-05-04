Bad Boys 4: Original cast member to be replaced in new movie
The film will arrive in 2024 – but without one of its recurring stars
A casting replacement for Bad Boys 4 has been announced.
The next film in the franchise – the follow-up to 2020’s Bad Boys for Life – is in the works, with directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah set to return.
Also coming back for the film are lead stars Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, who play detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowery.
However, Theresa Randle, who has played Marcus’ wife in every Bad Boys film to date, will no longer be a part of the franchise.
Randle will be replaced by Tasha Smith, who is best known for her roles in TV shows Empire and The Corner.
She is also a director, and has credits on Mayor of Kingstown and Bel-Air.
It is unknown why Randle won’t be in Bad Boys 4.
Joining Lawrence and Smith in the film will be Vanessa Hudgens, Paola Núnez, Alexander Ludwig and Eric Dane.
Bad Boys for Life, the second sequel to Michael Bay’s 1995 thriller Bad Boys, made nearly $425m (roughly £334m) at the global box office, and received positive review.
Lawrence and Smith announced the new film in January 2023.
It will be one of Smith’s most high profile new projects since the controversy that saw him slap Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Sony Pictures chair Tom Rothman recently disputed rumours that this controversy is what caused the project to be delayed.
