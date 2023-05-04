Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A casting replacement for Bad Boys 4 has been announced.

The next film in the franchise – the follow-up to 2020’s Bad Boys for Life – is in the works, with directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah set to return.

Also coming back for the film are lead stars Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, who play detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowery.

However, Theresa Randle, who has played Marcus’ wife in every Bad Boys film to date, will no longer be a part of the franchise.

Randle will be replaced by Tasha Smith, who is best known for her roles in TV shows Empire and The Corner.

She is also a director, and has credits on Mayor of Kingstown and Bel-Air.

It is unknown why Randle won’t be in Bad Boys 4.

Joining Lawrence and Smith in the film will be Vanessa Hudgens, Paola Núnez, Alexander Ludwig and Eric Dane.

Theresa Randle will not be in ‘Bad Boys 4’ (YouTube)

Bad Boys for Life, the second sequel to Michael Bay’s 1995 thriller Bad Boys, made nearly $425m (roughly £334m) at the global box office, and received positive review.

Lawrence and Smith announced the new film in January 2023.

It will be one of Smith’s most high profile new projects since the controversy that saw him slap Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Sony Pictures chair Tom Rothman recently disputed rumours that this controversy is what caused the project to be delayed.