This year, the Baftas were held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with Rebel Wilson hosting the ceremony.

While 2021’s awards show was pushed back by weeks and the nominees and audience attended virtually, Britain’s biggest night in film was back with a red carpet for the starriest names in cinema.

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune led the pack this year with 11 nominations, closely followed by Jane Campion’s western The Power of the Dog, which amassed a total of eight.

Find the full list of winners below...

BEST FILM

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘The Power of the Dog’ (AP)

DIRECTOR

Aleem Khan – After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan – Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Julia Ducournau – Titane

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza (WINNER)

Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim in ‘Licorice Pizza' (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Siân Heder – CODA (WINNER)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

LEADING ACTRESS

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizz

Emilia Jones – CODA

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love (WINNER)

Tessa Thompson – Passing

LEADING ACTOR

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard (WINNER)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (WINNER)

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Olivia Colman in ‘The Lost Daughter’ (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA (WINNER)

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast (WINNER)

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson in 'Passing' (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

After love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall (WINNER)

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Drive My Car (WINNER)

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

DOCUMENTARY

Becoming Costeau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (WINNER)

‘The Rescue’ (National Geographic)

ANIMATED FILM

Encanto (WINNER)

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

ORIGINAL SCORE

Daniel Pemberton – Being the Ricardos

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Hans Zimme – Dune (WINNER)

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

CASTING

Carolyn McLeod – Boiling Point

Francine Maisler – Dune

Massimo Appollo – The Hand of God

Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman – King Richard

Cindy Tolan – West Side Story (WINNER)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dune (WINNER)

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in ‘Dune’ (Warner Bros/Legendary)

EDITING

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time to Die (WINNER)

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Cyrano

Dune (WINNER)

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

COSTUME DESIGN

Cruella (WINNER)

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

MAKE UP & HAIR

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)

House of Gucci

SOUND

Dune (WINNER)

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Daniel Craig in ‘No Time to Die’ (AP)

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune (WINNER)

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons (WINNER)

Night of the Living Dread

BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee