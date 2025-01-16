Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The nominations for the 2025 Bafta nominations have been announced, ushering in a wave of new talent and fresh faces – while a raft of established stars were overlooked.

A total of 42 films have been nominated for this year’s awards with Conclave leading the way with 12 nods across various categories. The divisive Emilia Perez was close behind with 11 nominations, while The Brutalist rounded out the top three with nine nominations.

Perhaps the biggest talking point of the nominations as a whole though is the amount of new actors that have been recognised for the first time by Bafta. Of the 24 nominees in performance categories, 14 of them are actors who hadn’t previously been nominated for any role during their careers.

These included emerging stars like Mikey Madison, the 25-year-old star of Anora (whose co-star Yuriy Borisov, 32, was also nominated) and crossover talents like Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, both of whom have spellbound fans in Wicked. Selena Gomez, 32, another star of the acting and music worlds, was also nominated for her supporting role in Emilia Perez.

It’s not just young stars who have benefitted from the Bafta’s eclectic mix of choices. Established names, some with decades under their belt, were also named as contenders for top prizes, including Zoe Salanda for Emilia Perez, Demi Moore for The Substance, Guy Pearce for The Brutalist, Isabella Rossellini for Conclave, Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain, and Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice.

open image in gallery Demi Moore won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes ( AFP via Getty Images )

Diversity was also key in these nominations.

Karla Sofía Gascón, who plays the titular character of Emilia Perez in the Netflix film has also become the first ever transgender actor to be Bafta nominated. On the other hand, 58-year-old Clarence Maclin, a former convict, who makes his acting debut in Sing Sing, playing a younger version of himself, might be one of the greatest reversal of fortunes in recent cinematic history, which would only be bettered by an actual win.

The only actors chosen who have previously been nominated are Ralph Fiennes, Adrien Brody, Hugh Grant, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Jamie Lee Curtis, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Felicity Jones, Colman Domingo and Edward Norton.

It would be remiss not to mention the snubs of some major heavyweights from these categories too. Daniel Craig, Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet, Amy Adams and Jude Law were all shortlisted but failed to make the cut.

open image in gallery The cast of Emilia Perez at the Golden Globes ( AP )

Most notable is the rejection of Denzel Washington’s scenery-chewing performance in Gladiator 2, meaning the two time Oscar winner has still never received a Bafta nomination.

It’s not just acting categories that have a different feel to them. Three out of the six filmmakers nominated for Best Director (Bradey Corbet, Sean Baker and Coralie Fargeat) are all being given credit for the first time, in their burgeoning careers.

Across the spectrum shows a changing mentality towards film by Bafta’s members too as 12 of the films that have been nominated for the awards have been made by women. Although it’s still not a huge number, it is a significant improvement on an issue which has dogged Bafta for years.

open image in gallery Denzel Washington, who plays Macrinus in Gladiator II, was among the heavyweights snubbed ( Aidan Monaghan/Paramount )

In a quote released after the nomination announcement, Bafta CEO, Jane Millichip said: “The 42 films nominated today span a fantastically broad spectrum of genres with enormous breadth in creative expression; from the most intimate character pieces to epic societal commentaries via genre-bending dramas, musicals and comedies. The film industry has delivered in spades once again.“

Anna Higgs, Chair of the Bafta Film Committee, echoed this sentiment, adding: “I’m delighted that 14 of the 24 nominees in the performance categories are receiving their first BAFTA film nomination and that 12 of the nominated films are directed by women.”

The 2025 Bafta awards will be hosted by David Tennant and take place on 16 February at London’s Royal Festival Hall.