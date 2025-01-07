The Bafta Rising Star nominees for 2025 have been announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Back to Black’s Marisa Abela and Anora star Mikey Madison are among the actors nominated for the Bafta 2025 Rising star Award.

Alien: Romulus’s David Jonsson, When They See Us alum Jharrel Jerome and In Camera star Nabhaan Rizwan round out the list for the public-voted prize, which was announced on Tuesday (7 January).

Abela’s nomination follows her portrayal of Amy Winehouse in the Back to Black biopic, also known for her roles in the BBC Two and HBO series Industry and the Sky One series COBRA.

The 28-year-old English actor said she is “deeply honoured to be recognised by BAFTA and EE with a Rising Star nomination and just as grateful to be alongside this year’s other incredibly talented nominees”.

Madison, who recently received a Golden Globe nomination for her leading role in Sean Baker’s Anora, gained recognition for her performance in the FX comedy series Better Things, before garnering a role in the American slasher film Scream in 2023.

Jerome, who is best known for his portrayal of Korey Wise in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix miniseries When They See Us, has been nominated following his portrayal of champion wrestler Anthony Robles, born with one leg, in forthcoming drama Unstoppable. He stars in the film alongside Jennifer Lopez.

Jonsson’s Rising Star nomination follows his performance in Fede Álvarez’s sci-fi horror film Alien: Romulus,

The actor previously starred alongside Abela in Industry, and also appeared in Peckham-set film Rye Lane.

Jonsson said of his nomination: “This is bonkers… Thank you BAFTA, EE and the wonderful jury for this nomination. As a young boy growing up in East London, I couldn’t think of an honour that’s more about the people, and proof that you can do it too. An absolute blessing and dream. Thank you, truly.”

Jonsson's Rising Star nomination follows his performance in Fede Álvarez's sci-fi horror film Alien: Romulus. ( © 2024 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved. )

Meanwhile, the recognition for Rizwan, who himself starred in Industry also, comes after his leading role in Naqqash Khalid’s psychological drama In Camera.

You can now vote on the Bafta website, with the winner being announced at the Bafta Film Awards on 16 February.

The host for this year’s Bafta awards will be David Tennant, who will return for the second consecutive year.