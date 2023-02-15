Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s Baftas week, meaning the starriest names in cinema are dusting off their gladrags and getting ready to hit the red carpet.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place away from the Royal Albert Hall for the first time in seven years. The 2023 show will go ahead on Sunday 19 February at the Royal Festival Hall within London’s Southbank Centre.

Following a two-year hiatus from the awards, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to attend the star-studded show.

All Quiet on the Western Front leads with 14 nominations, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, which both got 10 nominations.

You can find the full list of the nominees here.

Here’s a brief rundown of everything you need to know about the Bafta Film Awards 2023....

When and where is the ceremony?

The Bafta Film Awards will take place on Sunday 19 February at the Royal Festival Hall within London’s Southbank Centre. It is the first time the ceremony will not be held at the Royal Albert Hall in seven years.

How to watch the awards:

The Baftas will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer between 7pm and 9pm.

Who is hosting?

Richard E. Grant (Getty Images)

This year’s awards will be hosted by British actor Richard E Grant. The star follows in the footsteps of Rebel Wilson, who hosted the show in 2022.

“I’m an unabashed fan of movies and of talent and always have been. I’ve never been disingenuous or, you know, blase about that,” he said when the news was announced.

“I probably have to restrain myself from permanently taking selfies with every nominee and winner coming up on the stage,” he admitted.

“From that point of view, I am the right fit for the job, hopefully,” he added.

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond will present the Bafta studio, a new behind-the-scenes stream for the awards.

Who is nominated?

Most nominated film All Quiet on the Western Front is up against The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once andTár for Best Film.

Paul Mescal received a nomination for his role in indie film Aftersun. He’ll compete with Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Daryl McCormack and Bill Nighy for Best Leading Actor.

Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett will go up against Michelle Yeoh, Voila Davis, Emma Thompson, Ana De Armas and Danielle Deadwyler for Best Leading Actress.

You can find the full list of the nominees here.