Bafta award winners 2024: The full list of victorious films
The best movies, actors and directors of the year set to be announced in London
The Bafta winners for 2024 have been announced at a high-profile ceremony in London.
On Sunday (18 February), Hollywood actors, including Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, made their way to the Royal Festival Hall for the British ceremony, which honoured the the best in film.
The Independent listed the winners live as they were revealed, which was hours before the televised broadcast began on BBC One at 7PM.
This year’s Baftas were be presented by actor David Tennant – and it marked the Scottish actor’s first TV appearance since returning for a series of Doctor Who specials in 2023.
Films in contention at this year’s ceremony included Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Stone.
BEST FILM
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
All of Us Strangers
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
BEST DIRECTOR
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne –The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things – WINNER
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer - WINNER
Teo Yoo – Past Lives
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – WINNER
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert De Niro – Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
BEST OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama – WINNER
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
BEST DOCUMENTARY
20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
BEST ANIMATED FILM
The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction – WINNER
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST CASTING
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers – WINNER
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
BEST EDITING
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
The Zone of Interest
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
BEST MAKE UP & HAIR
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
BEST SOUND
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things – WINNER
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Crab Day – WINNER
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster – WINNER
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
