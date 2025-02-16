Bafta award winners 2025: The full list of triumphant films
The best movies, actors and directors of the year are announced at the London ceremony
The Bafta winners for 2024 have been announced at a high-profile ceremony in London.
On Sunday (16 February), Hollywood actors, including Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Zoe Saldaña, made their way to the Royal Festival Hall for the British ceremony, which honoured the best in film.
The Independent listed the winners live as they were revealed, which was hours before the televised broadcast began on BBC One at 7pm.
This year’s show was again presented by Doctor Who actor David Tennant. This year’s musical performance comes from Take That who will perform their hit ‘Greatest Film’ which is featured in the multi-nominated film Anora. Hollywood legend and Wicked star Jeff Goldblum will also perform a touching piano piece during the In Memoriam segment.
Vatican thriller Conclave is the most nominated film this year after being named in 12 categories, while other major nominees include Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, Anora, Dune: Part Two, The Substance and Wicked.
Meanwhile, Willow and Harry Potter actor, Warwick Davis will receive the Bafta fellowship award.
BEST FILM
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
BEST DIRECTOR
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbert, The Brutalist
Edward Berger, Conclave
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Denis Villenueve, Dune: Part Two
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Demi Moore, The Substance
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Mikey Madison, Anora
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
BEST LEADING ACTOR
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Yura Borisov, Anora
BEST OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Hoard, Luna Carmoon
Kneecap, Rich Peppiatt
Monkey Man, Dev Patel
Santosh, Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay
Sister Midnight, Karan Kandhari
BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will and Harper
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Flow
Inside Out 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anora
The Brutalist
Kneecap
A Real Pain
The Substance
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Sing Sing
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Emilia Perez
The Brutalist
The Wild Robot
Conclave
BEST CASTING
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave
Kneecap
The Apprentice
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
The Brutalist
BEST EDITING
Anora
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Kneecap
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
The Brutalist
Wicked
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Wicked
Nosferatu
A Complete Unknown
Blitz
Conclave
BEST MAKE UP & HAIR
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
BEST SOUND
Blitz
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator 2
The Substance
Wicked
BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator 2
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Adios
Mog’s Christmas
Wonder to Wonder
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Stomach Bug
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
Rock, Paper, Scissors
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan
Jharrel Jerome
