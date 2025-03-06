Horror movie about killer ‘mutated’ Bambi shocks social media with first trailer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new trailer for the upcoming indie horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning has spooked users on social media.

The twisted new take on Felix Salten’s 1923 coming-of-age novel Bambi, a Life in the Woods, famously adapted in 1942 as the Disney classic Bambi, has been produced by Jagged Edge Productions.

The London-based production company was also behind the 2023 slasher Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the 2024 sequel Blood and Honey 2, and this year’s Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare.

The horrorsploitation films, which utilize well-known characters from children’s classics that have entered the public domain, are said to inhabit “The Twisted Childhood Universe” or “Poohniverse.”

The official logline for Bambi: The Reckoning reads: “After a mother and son get in a car wreck, they soon become hunted by Bambi, a mutated grief-stricken deer on a deadly rampage seeking revenge for the death of his mother.”

On social media, some users welcomed the idea of an ultra-violent Bambi going feral to seek revenge, with one writing on X: “Arm the animals against the hunters! YES!”

open image in gallery Disney’s famous fawn is ‘mutated’ and ‘grief-stricken’ in ‘Bambi: The Reckoning,’ according to an official logline ( YouTube/Jagged Edge Productions )

Another wrote: “F*** yea! Cannot wait! My wife and I love these! We own both of the Winnie the Pooh ones and Mouse Trap! The Twisted Childhood Universe is like getting true versions of all the Grimm brothers stuff before Disney sanitized and romanticized them all. Just waiting for the Peter Pan one to come out on Vudu to snag it too!”

The Mouse Trap, which was made by a rival Canadian indie horror studio, applies a similar horrorsploitation treatment to the Disney short Steamboat Willie, which famously featured the public debut of Mickey Mouse.

Several praised the Bambi: The Reckoning trailer, with one user writing: “This trailer with the creepy forest and fog is seriously spooky – giving me chills! The tense vibe is so intense, I’m already worried I won’t sleep this summer after seeing it in theaters!”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Not everyone was impressed by the trailer for 'Bambi: The Reckoning' ( X )

Beneath the Bambi: The Reckoning trailer on YouTube, one fan commented: “I cant wait. After seeing how different Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare was from Blood and Honey, I'm really excited to see the direction Bambi goes in. Absolutely hooked on these movies.”

However, not all social media users were so enthusiastic, with some arguing that the use of old IP is unoriginal.

One wrote on X: “The obsession with taking beloved characters into horror movies is a little annoying, tbh. Just make a decent horror movie without the gimmick.”

Another asked: “We really living in the timeline where bambi is horror now. what’s next, cinderella slasher?”

While a third questioned simply: “What the hell is the ‘poohniverse’?”