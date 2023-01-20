Netflix viewers heap praise on ‘heartwarming’ new No 1 film Bank of Dave

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix viewers have piled praise on the streaming service’s new No 1 film, Bank of Dave.

Based on a true story, the uplifting British drama follows Burnley entrepreneur Dave Fishwick (Rory Kinnear) and his efforts to set up his own bank.

The film has risen above releases such as the Christian Bale-starring drama The Pale Blue Eye and the murder mystery sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to claim the top spot on Netflix’s charts, as of Friday 20 January.

Hugh Bonneville plays a villain in the film, an upper-crust banker standing in the way of Dave’s attempts to create the community bank.

Jo Hartley, Joel Fry and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor also star.

Bank of Dave features a number of cameos, including the real Fishwick, the rock band Def Leppard, and Burnley’s former football team manager Sean Dyche.

The film has received mixed reviews from critics, but viewers have shared positive appraisals on social media.

“Watched Bank Of Dave earlier what a beautiful film of a heartwarming story,” one person wrote. “Dave are the kind of person children should aspire to be, not overpaid footballers. Also I’m a huge Def Leppard fan.”

Rory Kinnear as Dave in Netflix’s ‘Bank of Dave’ (Netflix / Paul Stephenson)

“Bank of Dave on Netflix is a must watch. Brilliantly British heartwarming biopic,” wrote another.

“If you like a film that is heartwarming, humorous and has some romance I can recommend Bank Of Dave on Netflix. Thoroughly enjoyed it,” someone else commented.

“I enjoyed Bank of Dave on @NetflixUK and it’s like a who’s-who of British sitcom actors from the last 20 years, with an uplifting story. Worth a watch.”

Bank of Dave is available to stream on Netflix now.