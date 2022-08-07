Since the dawn of time – well, the start of cinema – many films have been banned in certain countries due to various reasons.
Thanks to strict laws or conflicting beliefs, censors from all around the world –
China, Ireland, Lebanon, to name just a few – continue to work hard determining whether new releases are fit to be screened in cinemas.
While some titles, including graphic horror films
and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre The Human Centipede 2, get banned for obvious reasons, there is a long history of unexpected features – such as Disney releases and inoffensive superhero films – that failed to make the cut.
The latest release to strike controversy is
, which has been The Lady of Heaven banned in select UK cinemas after protests against the film broke out.
Below is a roundup of the 45 films you never realised were banned – and the reasons why.
The ban on All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) was ordered in Germany by Adolf Hitler himself who disliked its anti-war message. This came after an initial run during which members of the Nazi Party disrupted screenings by releasing mice into the cinema and, at one stage, attacking Jewish audience members. Censors in Austria, Australia, Italy and France also banned the film in the early 1930s.
Universal Pictures
Many might find Clint Eastwood's American Sniper (2015) to be something of an insult, but Iran banned the war drama – based on the life of the US military's deadliest marksman – for being just that. Censors deemed it "offensive" to its nation.
Warner Bros Pictures
The anti-war sentiment present in Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now saw the film banned under President Park Chung-hee's regime in 1979.
United Artists
Ben Affleck's Best Picture-winning 2012 drama Argo was banned in Iran due to its negative portrayal of the country.
Warner Bros Pictures
Finnish censors believed that Sergei Eisenstein's 1925 Soviet silent film Battleship Potemkin would incite a Communist revolution, so gave the film an outright ban.
Goskino
Disney's live-action remake of its 1991 classic was banned in Kuwait due to homosexual references involving the character LeFou (Josh Gad). It evaded a ban in Russia after being slapped with a 16+ age certificate and in Malaysia after having the references cut altogether.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
China banned William Wyler's religious epic Ben-Hur in 1959 under the regime of Mao Zedong for containing "propaganda of superstitious beliefs, namely Christianity". While most films go on to have their ban lifted, the country has never given the Oscar-winner permission to be shown.
Loew's, Inc
It turns out there are some people who don't find Sacha Baron Cohen that funny, notably officials in all Arab countries (except Lebanon) who banned his 2006 comedy Borat for being "too offensive".
20th Century Fox
Officials in the Catholic country of Ireland found David Lean's romantic drama Brief Encounter to be too accepting of adultery to be shown in cinemas.
Eagle-Lion Distributors
The homosexual relationship at the centre of Ang Lee's 2005 drama Brokeback Mountain saw the film banned in all Arab countries bar Lebanon, where it was released in a censored format.
Focus Features
The number of banned films in North Korea runs pretty high, but an unexpected feature on the list is the Tom Hardy-starring Child 44 (2015). Countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Belarus all followed suit.
Summit Entertainment Lionsgate
Censors in China denied the release of Disney's Christopher Robin in 2008 because the character of Winnie the Pooh has become a symbol of resistance against the country’s ruling Communist Party and its leader Xi Jinping.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Stanley Kubrick met a lot of opposition with A Clockwork Orange in 1971. While the film was never banned outright in the UK (it was withdrawn at the director's request after his family received death threats because of it), it wasn't shown in cinemas in Ireland, Singapore, South Africa and South Korea due to its depictions of violence and gang rape. It wasn't screened in the UK until after Kubrick's death in 1999.
Warner Bros
The high-profile adaptation of Dan Brown's novel The Da Vinci Code was banned in (take a deep breath) China, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Philippines, Samoa and Solomon Islands due to content deemed blasphemous.
Columbia Pictures
The Danish Girl, Tom Hooper's film inspired by the life of transgender painter Lili Elbe, was banned in Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Malaysia on grounds of "moral depravity" in 2015.
Universal Pictures
After it was decided that Deadpool couldn't be edited without affecting its plot, Chinese officials initially banned the film citing explicit content. Uzbekistan followed suit as the film "violated the country's societal norms", while it received heavy editing in order to be shown in India.
20th Century Fox
Armando Iannucci's 2017 comedy The Death of Stalin failed to make the cut in Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan because of its perceived anti-Soviet theme.
eOne Films
Martin Scorsese's crime thriller The Departed hit a nerve with China in 2006 thanks to a line of dialogue that suggested its government intends to use nuclear weapons on Taiwan, a sensitive issue for the country. The ban has never been lifted.
Warner Bros
District 9, Neill Blomkamp's science-fiction film from 2009, was slapped with a ban in Nigeria due to accusations of being xenophobic and racist towards its citizens.
TriStar Pictures
The adaptation of EL James's erotic drama Fifty Shades of Grey may not have been as raunchy as some were hoping, but it was considered too explicit for audiences in Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe.
Universal Pictures
William Wyler's romantic musical Funny Girl was banned in Egypt because its male lead Omar Sharif – an Egyptian Muslim – is shown in a romantic storyline with the Jewish Barbra Streisand, who was vocal in her political support for Israel at the height of military tensions with Egypt in 1968.
Columbia Pictures
Paul Feig's all-female reboot of Ghostbusters was denied a release in China due to censorship laws prohibiting the promotion of cults and superstitions. Not even changing the title to Super Power Dare-to-Die Team (yes, really) could help its cause.
Columbia Pictures
Sean Connery's third film as British spy James Bond, Goldfinger (1964), had been released in Israel for six weeks when it was revealed that one of its main actors, Gert Fröbe, had a Nazi past. It had the ban lifted when a Jewish survivor came forward with the revelation that his life and his mother's were probably saved after being hidden from the Nazis by Fröbe.
United Artists
The country of Vietnam deemed the numerous murders shown in blockbuster The Hunger Games too violent for teenage audiences and decided to slap the film with an outright ban.
Lionsgate Films
François Truffaut's beloved French drama Jules and Jim found itself at the centre of a ban in Italy for its "attitudes toward sex". The ban was quickly lifted.
Gala
Not many people enjoyed 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, but the cinema censors in Cambodia sit top of that list. Thanks to the moment that sees the film's antagonist working from a lair in a Cambodian temple, the Colin Firth action film was handed an indefinite ban.
20th Century Fox
It was a particularly gory death scene that saw Australian thriller Mad Max (1979) banned from being seen in New Zealand as it unintentionally mirrored an incident with a real gang shortly before it was released. The same scene saw the film banned in Sweden until 2005.
Roadshow Film Distributors
Milk, Gus Van Sant's 2008 Oscar-winning biopic about gay rights activist and US politician Harvey Milk, was initially banned in Samoa with no reason given, though it was eventually revealed the film had been deemed "inappropriate and contradictory to Christian beliefs and Samoan culture" for its depiction of homosexuality.
Focus Features
The religious satire featured in Monty Python's Life of Brian was considered blasphemous in countries including Ireland, South Africa and Norway. Director Terry Jones used the controversy to the film's advantage, putting up posters in Sweden with the tagline: "So funny, it was banned in Norway!"
Cinema International Corporation
Charlie Chaplin's classic 1936 film Modern Times was banned in Nazi Germany for advocating Communism.
United Artists
Darren Aronofsky's biblical drama Noah (2014) found itself the subject of a ban in China, as well as several Muslim countries, because it was perceived to contradict the teachings of Islam.
Paramount Pictures
Malaysia disregarded Pulp Fiction for release and banned the Quentin Tarantino film scenes featuring drug abuse, explicit nudity and sexual violence.
Miramax Films
Sylvester Stallone's return as Rambo in 2008 – which he also directed – was deemed offensive by censors in of Burma who opposed the way the film depicted its country's soldiers.
Lionsgate
Officials in China were so worried that adults would assume animated film Sausage Party (2016) to be a children's film that they slapped it with an outright ban. On the flip side, France gave the film a 12-rating.
Sony Pictures Releasing
It's a wonder the first film of HBO series Sex and the City wasn't banned in Vietnam considering the critically-maligned sequel – released in 2010 – was prohibited there due to a "conflict of cultural values".
Warner Bros Pictures
Although brief, the ban on 2004 sequel Shrek 2 was incurred in Israel due to the Hebrew dub added to the film ahead of release. A particular joke aimed at Israeli singer David D'Or's high voice prompted the musician to take legal action, halting the film from being released until its removal.
DreamWorks Pictures
The Simpsons Movie was banned in Burma due to the "juxtaposition of the colours yellow and red", which is considered to convey support for rebel groups in the country.
20th Century Fox
Trey Parker and Matt Stone ruffled plenty of feathers with their big-screen South Park film, Bigger, Longer & Uncut, and the comedic depiction of Saddam Hussein saw it banned in Iraq. The duo's 2004 film Team America: World Police would later be banned by North Korea for its comedic depiction of Kim Jong-Il.
Warner Bros
Iran didn't take too kindly to Zack Snyder's depiction of the Persian military in his 2006 film 300.
Warner Bros Pictures
North Korea suppressed 2012 from release in 2009 because the film depicted what the government considered to be an important year for the nation in a negative light (it coincided with its first leader Kim Il-Sung's 100th birthday). According to reports, several people were arrested for viewing imported copies of the disaster film and were charged with "grave provocation against the development of the state".
Columbia Pictures
Despite permitting other Martin Scorsese films to make the cut, countries including Malaysia, Nepal, Zimbabwe and Kenya banned The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) for its profanities and depiction of sex and intense drug use.
Paramount Pictures
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot's past in the Israeli army sparked a campaign to boycott the DC film in Lebanon due to conflict with both countries. The 2017 film was later banned there as well as Qatar and Tunisia.
Warner Bros Pictures
Censors in Trinidad banned Kevin Smith's 2008 comedy Zack and Miri Make a Porno out of fear that teenagers would mimic the plot and make their own porn movies.
The Weinstein Company
Ben Stiller's 2001 comedy Zoolander was deemed "unsuitable" for release in Malaysia due to its negative depiction of the country. Shockingly, Iran also banned the film over its perceived support of gay rights.
Paramount Pictures
Claire Danes' honesty regarding her time working in Manila came with a price. After telling Premiere Magazine the country "smelled like cockroaches", the council passed a motion to ban the Homeland star from the city and prevent her films from being shown. Although Danes issued an apology, Manila said they will lift the ban when they are "satisfied".
20th Century Fox
