Since the dawn of time – well, the start of cinema – many films have been banned in certain countries due to various reasons.

Thanks to strict laws or conflicting beliefs, censors from all around the world – China, Ireland, Lebanon, to name just a few – continue to work hard determining whether new releases are fit to be screened in cinemas.

While some titles, including graphic horror films The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Human Centipede 2, get banned for obvious reasons, there is a long history of unexpected features – such as Disney releases and inoffensive superhero films – that failed to make the cut.

The latest release to strike controversy isThe Lady of Heaven, which has been banned in select UK cinemas after protests against the film broke out.

Below is a roundup of the 45 films you never realised were banned – and the reasons why.

