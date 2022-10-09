The Banshees of Inisherin: The movie that reunited Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson with their In Bruges director
Film received a 13-minute standing ovation, the longest of any film to premiere at Venice Film Festival
Colin Farrell’s new film, The Banshees of Inisherin, received a 13-minute standing ovation at its premiere.
The Irish actor appears in Martin McDonagh’s film, which premiered out of Venice Film Festival on Monday (5 September), alongside Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon.
According to Variety, McDonagh, Farrell, Gleeson, and Condon were met with the “longest and loudest reception” of any film that premiered at the festival this season.
It was speculated that this might have been in response to Farrell “who broke with tradition by wading into the crowd to take selfies with fans and sign autographs, which only made the cheering grow louder and more sustained”.
The Banshees of Inisherin is directed by Oscar winner McDonagh, who is behind films such as 2008’s In Bruges, which also stars Farrell and Gleeson, 2017’s Three Billboards Outside Missouri, and 2012’s Seven Psychopaths.
The film is described as a black comedy-drama that follows Farrell and Gleeson playing Pàdraic Súilleabháin and Colm Doherty, respectively.
Conflict between the two friends arises when one of them abruptly ends their friendship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
Writing for The Guardian, film critic Peter Bradshaw described The Banshees of Inisherin as a “macabre black comedy of male pride and wounded male feelings, a shaggy-dog story of wretchedness and a dance of death between aggression and self-harm, set on an imaginary island called Inisherin off the Irish coast”.
Commending Farrell’s performance, a critic for Empire wrote in their four-star review: “Farrell is fantastic in the role, delivering one of his best-ever performances. He takes on a kind of sagging anti-charisma, a seeming guilelessness which he initially plays for laughs, but then gradually and convincingly brews into something much darker.”
The Banshees of Inisherin will screen at Toronto International Film Festival this week, after which it is slated for a theatrical release on 21 October.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies