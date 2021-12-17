Barack Obama reveals his favourite films of 2021
‘Art always sustains and nourishes the soul,’ the former US President wrote
Judas And The Black Messiah (Trailer 2)
Barack Obama has revealed his annual list of the movies he has most enjoyed over the past 12 months.
The former US president has made a tradition out of sharing his favourite cultural releases of the year.
“Over the next few days, I’ll share my annual list of favourite books, music, and movies,” Obama wrote in a social media post on Thursday (16 December).
“Art always sustains and nourishes the soul. But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year – a way to connect even when we were cooped up.”
“Since these are works I have actually listened to, watched, or read, I’m sure I’ve missed some worthy stuff,” the 44th president of the US added. “So if you have your own recommendations to share, I’ll add them to the stack of books and movies I hope to catch up on over the holidays!”
In terms of movies, Obama has enjoyed the American biographical crime drama film Judas and the Black Messiah; Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer; and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.
The list also includes Summer of Soul, Pig, and C’mon C’mon.
Obama’s favourite films:
Drive My Car
Summer of Soul
West Side Story
The Power of the Dog
Pig
Passing
The Card Counter
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Worst Person in the World
Old Henry
The Last Duel
The Tragedy of Macbeth
C’mon C’mon
Quo Vadis, Aida?
