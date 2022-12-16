Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the year’s most acclaimed horror films is now available to stream on Disney Plus.

It’s been a strong year for the genre, both critically and commerically, with Nope, Smile, Scream, and even the extremely violent Terrifier all cooking up a fright.

But there was one that received huge buzz following its premiere in the US – with those who had seen the film urging people to go in without having even watched the trailer.

The film is Barbarian, which is written and directed by Zach Cregger.

It stars Georgina Campbell as a woman who shows up to an Airbnb to discover a man, played by Bill Skarsgård, is already there, and they have been accidentally double-booked. To say anymore would be to ruin the film’s many surprises.

Barbarian premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in july, two months before its theatrical release for which it grossed $45m from a $4.5m budget.

Those in the UK had to wait another month for a cinema release, but now, a month and a half on, it has been added to Disney Plus.

The film was called “wildy unpredictable” by Empire, with The Observer calling it “one of the most bracingly effective chillers of the year”.

Bill Skarsgard in ‘Barbarian’ (20th Century Studios)

Clarisse Loughrey, writing for The Independent, said that Barbarian’s many twists “are a central part of its funhouse charm”, as they “consistently turn the tables on its audience’s expectations”.

The film has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 92 per cent from 194 reviews.