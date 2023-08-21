Epic behind-the-scenes footage shows Barbie cast rehearsing ‘I’m Just Ken’ scene

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barbie fans have been given a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Ryan Gosling’s musical number “I’m Just Ken”.

Gosling stars opposite Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s box office smash film, which has made more than $1.2bn at the global box office.

The film features a jam-packed soundtrack, with songs from Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, and Tame Impala.

The film’s biggest number comes from Gosling himself, however, with the power ballad pastiche “I’m Just Ken”.

Not only has Gosling’s performance as Ken been universally praised, but many are arguing it should be nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars.

On Monday (21 August), Atlantic Records – the label responsible for releasing the film’s soundtrack Barbie: The Album – treated fans to footage from the making of the “I’m Just Ken” music video.

Gosling is shown filming the scene under the direction of Greta Gerwig, along with fellow Ken actors Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben Adir and more.

(Warner Bros/YouTube)

The set is shown being constructed, with the Kens moving in slow motion as Gosling sings in front of them.

During the battle scene, members of the crew pelt the actors with tennis balls. Footage also shows the scene being rehearsed away from set for the complex fight dance scene.

When the song moves to the “Greased Lightning”-inspired dream sequence, Gosling is shown rehearsing in a black t-shirt, sweatpants and a backwards baseball cap. He practices the dance with a female dancer, who stands in for co-star Simu Liu.

The other Kens are also shown laughing on set and recording backing vocals in the studio.

The Kens in the recording studio (Warner Bros)

The clip is released as Barbie continues its box office domination in the US and around the world. Taking over $1.2bn worldwide so far, it is the highest-grossing release for a female director in history.

For four consecutive weeks, Barbie has been the No 1 movie in the US domestic box office. After just 17 days in cinemas, it quickly became the fastest Warner Bros film to join the $1bn club.

Should its box-office reign continue, it won’t be long until Barbie’s global takings eclipse Mario ($1.35bn) as the highest-earning worldwide release of the year.

Barbie is in cinemas now.