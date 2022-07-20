Jump to content
Ryan Gosling shares ‘wife’ Eva Mendes’ reaction to actor’s Ken photo from new Barbie film

Actor was asked what his ‘wife’ thought of the image – despite them not being married

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 20 July 2022 09:08
Comments
La La Land - Trailer

Ryan Gosling was asked on The One Show what his “wife” Eva Mendes thought of the images of him as Ken.

Gosling is set to appear as the iconic doll in the forthcoming film Barbie, starring opposite Margot Robbie. The film, directed by Little Women’s Greta Gerwig, features an all-star cast including America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, Ncuti Gatwa and Will Ferrell.

In June, photos of Gosling in character were released online, causing a Twitter storm. They showed the La La Land star with bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs.

Appearing on The One Show on Tuesday (19 July), Gosling was asked if he thought the picture would become “the biggest on the planet”, to which the actor replied: “No, I didn’t.”

He was asked what his “wife” Eva Mendes thought of his Ken. However, while the pair have been together since 2011, they are not believed to be married despite several reports claiming they had wed in secret over the years.

Gosling brushed over the comment, replying: “She’s been very supportive. She’s supporting my Kenergy. She started a hashtag, That’s My Ken, which meant a lot to me.”

Ryan Gosling appeared on ‘The One Show’

(BBC)

The actor remained tight-lipped on other details about the film, but he did crack a joke referencing the new film he was promoting: “You know I could tell you that The Gray Man would be Ken’s favourite movie.”

The Gray Man, from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, will be released on Netflix on Friday (22 July).

Barbie will be released in cinemas on 21 July 2023.

