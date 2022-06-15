Barbie: Fans praise Margot Robbie’s ‘range’ after first look as fashion doll is revealed
Film will be released next Summer
Warner Bros has released a first look at Margot Robbie as Barbie – and fans are ecstatic.
The forthcoming film – titled Barbie – will see Robbie playing the titular fashion-forward doll, alongside a star-studded cast which includes Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, and Will Ferrell.
Ladybird’s Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha; Marriage Story) co-wrote the script, with Gerwig set to direct.
Ahead of the film’s release, Warner Bros has released a photo of Robbie in character as Barbie.
The Australian actor is seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a pink convertible, dressed in a summer-ready blue and white outfit.
The studio also confirmed that Barbie is slated for a theatrical release on 21 July, 2023.
Fans have since been applauding the “perfect” casting, also praising Robbie’s range, constrasting her look here with her performance as DC’s Harley Quinn.
“Margot Robbie going from Harley Quinn to Barbie. Her range is unmatched,” wrote one person.
Another added: “Loving this first glimpse of Margot Robbie as Barbie.”
“Still can’t get over the fact that Margot Robbie, my favourite actress, has given us the definitive cinematic portrayals of two of my favourite fictional female characters of all-time, Harley Quinn and Barbie,” said a third person. “A wonder of a woman, really.”
“I collapsed. The universe is collapsing. Margot Robbie as Barbie supremacy,” wrote someone else.
One person wrote: “Margot Robbie is literally the PERFECT barbie,” while another said: “I can’t think of any actress in Hollywood that could play Barbie better than Margot Robbie like she really is an irl Barbie.”
Since then, Warner Bros has also released a first-look at Ryan Gosling in character as Ken. The photo, however, has left fans divided with many complaining that the 41-year-old actor is too “old” to play the iconic doll.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies