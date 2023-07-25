Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barbie fans are theorising about a possible Easter egg that is making them fall in love with the film all over again.

The new movie, starring Margot Robbie as a live-action Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, is on track to be the biggest release of the year, making $337m at the global box office in its first weekend.

Greta Gerwig’s comedy looks set to build on that sum in a grand way in the coming weeks, which will be undoubtedly aided by fans re-watching it in the hopes of unearthing small hidden details that have been peppered into the film.

One possible Easter egg has been highlighted by fans on TikTok and Twitter, and is leading to some fun theories. The moment occurs in a scene where Barbie, now in the real world, first meets Sasha, the daughter of Mattel employee Gloria (America Ferrera).

*Minor spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Sasha initially dismisses Barbie, dismissing her in front of her friends: “We haven’t played with Barbie since we were like five years old.” She also tells her: “You’ve been making women feel bad about themselves since you were invented.”

It’s been claimed that Sasha takes her name from the popular Bratz doll, which was launched as a rival to Barbie in 2001. Corroborating the theory is the fact that her nickname in the film, “Bunny Boo”, is also the nickname of Sasha the Bratz doll.

While Sasha’s three friends – played by McKenna Roberts, Brylee Hsu and Sasha Milstein, are each credited in Barbie as “Junior High Friend”, it’s been claimed that they were actually meant to be the three other original Bratz dolls, Yasmin, Jade and Cloe.

“My mind is blown: just found out that the four tween girls in Barbie are named after the first Bratz dolls from 2001,” writer Emily Nussbuam wrote on Twitter, with one person calling the detail “mind-blowing”.

Meanwhie, TikTokker @jessweslie described the reference as “100 per cent a little tribute to Bratz dolls".

Meanwhile, Twitter user @juliey4 stated: “Oh my God, I just realised the girl in the Barbie movie is named SASHA lol and there were 4 of them sitting at the table like the four Bratz dolls.”

Ahead of the film’s release, Robbie, who also produced the film, explained why she cast Welsh comedian Rob Brydon in a cameo role “as a priority”

Barbie is in cinemas now – find The Independent’s review of the film here.