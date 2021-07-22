DC has finally casts its new Batgirl.

According to Deadline, the role was one of the most coveted in Hollywood, with Zoey Deutch from Netflix’s The Politician, Isabella Merced from Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Haley Lu Richardson all in the running.

The role has gone to Leslie Grace, who had her breakout role in the musical film In the Heights.

Grace herself commented on her casting on Twitter: “I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl! I cannot believeeee what I’m writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I’m ready to give her all I’ve got!”

The 26-year-old actress is best known for her role as Nina Rosario in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award winning musical, In the Heights.

Shewill play the role of Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl in HBO Max’s upcoming addition to the DC Extended Universe.

Batgirl is set to be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who helmed Bad Boys for Life.

The film will be written by Christina Hodson, who penned Transformers spin off Bumblebee.