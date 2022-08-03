Batgirl: Heartbreaking way directors found out ‘irredeemable’ movie’s surprise cancellation ‘revealed’
Filmmakers are yet to comment on the subject
The directors of Batgirl are said to have found out about Warner Bros’ decision to cancel the film’s release when the world did.
Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the duo behind Bad Boys for Life and episodes of Disney Plus series Ms Marvel, had alreeady completed work on the film, which featured Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon.
Other actors who filmed roles for the completed but now shelved film included JK Simmons, who played Commisioner Jim Gordon, and Brendan Fraser, who played the villain Firefly. The film was also notable for marking Michael Keaton’s return as Bruce Wayne.
However, it was announced on Tuesday (2 August) that Warner Bros had decided to shelve the film due to a changing regime behind-the-scenes. It’s been claimed the film was set to be released in cinemas, despite having been made for HBO Max, but was considered “irredemable” in the eyes of studio bosses.
This followed reports that the film went over budget by more than $40m.
Deadline reports that El Arbi and Fallah found out about the news while in Morocco for the former’s wedding; they were expecting to continue editing the film when they returned.
Photos from El Arbi’s wedding, which was attended by Bad Boys for Life star Will Smith, were shared on Instagram one day before the news broke. The Independent has contacted Warner Bros for additional comment.
A Warner Bros Picture spokesperson said.: “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance.”
The spokesperson added that the studio is committed to working with the film’s directors and cast members on another project.
El Arbi and Fallah are yet to comment on the movie’s surprise cancellation.
